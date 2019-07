AC/DC - "Shoot To Thrill" Featured In Trailer For Zombieland 2: Double Tap Starring WOODY HARRELSON

AC/DC's "Shoot To Thrill", which initially appeared on their 1980 album Back In Black, can be heard in the trailer for Zombieland 2: Double Tap, which can be seen below.

In theatres October 18th, via Sony Pictures Entertainment, the synopsis for Zombieland 2: Double Tap reads as follows:

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland 2: Double Tap.

In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.