AC/DC Singer BRIAN JOHNSON Delivers Video Message To Virtual Bonfest Audience - "Next Year We Can All Go And Celebrate Our Favourite Singer's Life"

On Saturday (May 2), AC/DC fans took part in a six-hour celebration of the band’s legendary frontman, Bon Scott, as this year's Bonfest went virtual after the Coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to pull the plug on the three-day event.

TheCourier.co.uk reports that AC/DC frontman, Brian Johnson, delivered a special message to the virtual Bonfest audience, a poignant nod to the singer he succeeded at the front of one of the world’s biggest selling bands.

Johnson, who replaced Scott as AC/DC’s lead singer in 1980 after Bon’s death in London at the age of just 33, said (see video below), “Hey everybody. I know you’re all disappointed that the Bonfest is not going to be on this year, but as you know this virus has got everything pretty screwed up. But, I’m sure it will be back next year bigger and better and we can all go and celebrate our favourite singer's life.

“I’ve got nothing much to say except the fact that I’m as bored as all you are, I just want to get out there. Keep tight, stay safe and we’ll see you all again. As Bon would have said, ‘Ride on’, we’ll see you then.”