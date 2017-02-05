AC/DC Singer BRIAN JOHNSON Issues Message To Swedish Fan Club Supporting Acdcmachine Gathering Charity Show - “I’m So Proud Of You”; Audio

The Swedish AC/DC fan club is organizing a charity concert, Acdcmachine Gathering, in support of Alzheimer's and dementia research. The show is scheduled for March 17th and will pay tribute to AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young, who suffers from dementia, and was forced to leave the band in 2014.

Brian Johnson has released an audio message in support of the fan club's plans.

"I just wanna say I'm so proud of what you're doing for the Alzheimer/dementia research,” says Brian. “As you know, we have a wounded soldier, Malcolm, and I think what you're doing to raise the awareness of everyone about this dreadful disease is just absolutely fabulous. I know Malcolm would be so proud of you, I am, and I wanna thank you for doing this. As you know, on my race car we have 'Highway To Help’, which is exactly the same thing… we try to tell people about this awful disease and trying to get a cure for it. You guys are helping, and I'm so proud of you. Thank you, and I wish you so much success."

Listen to Brian’s audio message at this location.