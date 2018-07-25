AC/DC Singer BRIAN JOHNSON Makes Appearance At Spitfire Documentary Premiere In London; Photos, Video

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson, along with his wife Brenda, made an appearance at the premiere of the documentary Spitfire on July 9th at The Curzon Mayfair in London, England. Photos are available via Getty Images here.

Red Carpet News TV has posted this video from the premier:

In 2016, Johnson was forced to step down as AC/DC’s frontman after doctors told him to quit or go deaf. Speaking with The Sunday Times, Brian revealed: “On stage it was getting harder and harder to hear the guitars, even hear the keys, and I was basically going on muscle memory. And I’m not the kind of guy who likes to cheat. The way I look at it, I had a great run.”