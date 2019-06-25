AC/DC Singer BRIAN JOHNSON Working On Music With EAGLES Guitarist JOE WALSH

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh has revealed via Instagram that he's working on music with AC/DC singer, Brian Johnson.

Says Walsh: "Great day making music with my old pal Brian today in London. We nailed it! Love ya man!"

Back in August 2018, news came down that AC/DC, along with vocalist Brian Johnson, had been working at Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver with engineer Mike Fraser - who mixed and engineered the band's last three albums (Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock Or Bust).

In 2016, Johnson was forced to step down as AC/DC’s frontman after doctors told him to quit or go deaf. He was replaced on the road by Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose. Malcolm Young died in November 2017 after suffering from dementia for several years.

AC/DC’s upcoming studio album will include the late Malcolm Young playing rhythm guitar on all tracks. Angus Young decided to select the best tracks from those recordings that Malcolm played on and headed back to the studio to record and mix them with fellow bandmates Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams and Brian Johnson.

Stay tuned for further updates.