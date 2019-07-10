AC/DC Singer's Rock-Themed Talk Show "Brian Johnson: A Life On The Road" Gets US Premier In September Via AXS TV; Guests Include Members Of METALLICA, THE WHO, DEF LEPPARD, PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN

Variety is exclusively reporting that AC/DC frontman, Brian Johnson, is bringing his rock-themed talk show to the US.

Brian Johnson: A Life On The Road, which aired in the UK on Sky Arts, will premiere September 15 on AXS TV, following new music series Paul Shaffer Plus One, hosted by the musician and television personality.

AXS acquired two seasons of A Life On The Road from Eagle Rock Entertainment, totalling 12 episodes in which Johnson talks shop with musician “friends and heroes.” Said Johnson in making the announcement: “Filming ‘On The Road’ was ridiculous fun, and with no professional journalists around, you can feel the trust.”

Kicking off the series is Sting, whom Johnson visits in New York. The two venture towards downtown Manhattan to the former location of punk club CBGB, where The Police played their first US gig. Stunned by the gentrification of the area, Sting recalls CB’s being “kind of a spooky place… it was so full of history.”

Other guests on the program include The Who's Roger Daltrey, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin), Paul Rodgers, and more.

Watch a clip from the episode, and read more at Variety.