AC/DC - Sneak Peek Video Released For Premier Episode Of BRIAN JOHNSON's "A Life On The Road" Series

AC/DC frontman, Brian Johnson, is bringing his rock-themed talk show to the US, and you can now watch a sneak peek of the series.

Brian Johnson: A Life On The Road finds the rocker going above and abroad to catch up with a slate of fellow icons, hearing their priceless stories from their time on tour and taking viewers to the places that helped define their legendary careers.

Season One kicks off on September 15 as Johnson visits with Sting in New York, where the 17-time Grammy winner opens up about the early days of his career and reveals the inspiration behind his signature hit “Roxanne.” In this exclusive first look, the pair travel to the former site of The Police’s first gig, the quintessential punk venue CBGB’s, which Sting describes as “kind of a spooky place… it was so full of history.”

Discussing this time spent touring across America as a young man with the band, Sting reflects on the powerful impact it had on him and his character. “I’m just so grateful for it,” he continues. “It builds backbone. It builds some kind of psychological armor.”

Watch the series premiere of Brian Johnson’s A Life On The Road Sunday, September 15 at 9/8c on AXS TV.

Upcoming guests include The Who's Roger Daltrey, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin), Paul Rodgers, and more. The full season schedule can be found here.