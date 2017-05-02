AC/DC - Sony Sues US Restaurant Chain Applebee's Over Use Of “Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution” Without Proper Authorization

Sony has filed a lawsuit against US restaurant chain Applebee's for using AC/DC and C+C Music Factory songs in their ad campaigns, reports TMZ.

Says TMZ: “Sony says it owns the license and copyright on "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" (C+C Music Factory) and "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution" (AC/DC) - both of which are featured in the restaurant's ad campaign.

“According to the suit, Sony was contacted through a third party about using the tracks in TV spots plugging wood-fired beef and the Applebee's to-go service. Sony says it quoted prices - $250k for the AC/DC tune, and $50k for C+C Music Factory's - and sent license agreements, but never got paid.

“When Sony reached out for their money, Applebee's claimed it already paid the third party. Not good enough for Sony, obviously, which is suing the restaurant for the $300k, plus damages.”