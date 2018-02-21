AC/DC - The Chef Naji Show Releases "Thunderstruck" Video In Tribute To Late Guitarist MALCOLM YOUNG

Like many rock fans the world over, the creators and cast of The Chef Naji Show were deeply saddened by the untimely passing of AC/DC rhythm guitarist and co-founder Malcolm Young. It, therefore, felt natural to select the show's version of "Thunderstruck" as the first single for 2018. The release coincides with a video featuring the irreverent characters' colourful performance of the track.

The Chef Naji Show follows the story of Naji, a failed cuisinier who through a series of ludicrous events becomes an overnight rock star and culinary legend. With just three weeks to his retirement as prison cook, Chef Naji is devastated by the World Health Organization’s decision, effectively banning his prized dish, hotdogs, from the menu. In response, Chef Naji organizes a prison riot and, with the prisoners safe in tow, escapes to India. There, he embarks on a great quest in search of the fabled 3rd Michelin Star, (or indeed, any Michelin star), and the fame and fortune he deserves. Along the way, he gathers his “crew”, a colourful bunch of lame-brained screwy characters. Astonishingly, Chef Naji and his entourage are an overnight sensation across India, and together they embark on an outlandish culinary journey, full of hilarious hair-brained schemes, setting off an epic chain-reaction of comic disaster and farce. All the while, the dubious team of film-making flunkies, otherwise known as “Nobudget Productions”, documents the series with the innocent intention of capturing Bollywood life, at its finest.

"Thunderstruck" represents the first of several videos due in 2018 and will coincide with the planned global launch and syndication of The Chef Naji Show. Watch "Thunderstruck" below.

