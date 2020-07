AC/DC - The Story Of Back In Black Episode 3: "Back In Black" (Video); Vintage Video For "Let Me Put My Love Into You" Released

This month, AC/DC are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 25x Platinum 1980 album, Back In Black. The band recently launched the new video series, The Story Of Back In Black, with Episode 3: "Back In Black", available for streaming below:

The Story Of Back In Black, Episode 1:

The Story Of Back In Black, Episode 2:

AC/DC have also released a video for the Back In Black album track, "Let Me Put My Love Into You". Check it out below:

The band recently released these rare videos, featuring performances of "What Do You Do For Money Honey" and "You Shook Me All Night Long", live from Nihon Seinenkan, Tokyo, 1981.

Back In Black, the band’s seventh studio album, was their first to feature vocalist Brian Johnson, following the death of Bon Scott. The album, produced by Robert John "Mutt" Lange, spawned the singles "You Shook Me All Night Long", "Hells Bells", "Back In Black", and "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution".