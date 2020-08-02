AC/DC - The Story Of Back In Black Episode 5: "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution"; Video

AC/DC are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 50 million-unit selling 1980 album, Back In Black. The band continue the new video series, The Story Of Back In Black, with Episode 5: "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution", available for streaming below:



“We were in London at the time and there was a big deal about noise pollution with clubs around the city,” explains late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young. "They wanted to ban them. We’d gone in with nine tracks and we needed another song and we left it to the end.”

"The title was already written by Malcolm and Angus and it was more anthemic than anything else,” singer Brian Johnson adds.

The Story Of Back In Black, Episode 1:

The Story Of Back In Black, Episode 2:

The Story Of Back In Black, Episode 3:





The Story Of Back In Black, Episode 4:





Last week, AC/DC released a video for the Back In Black album track, "Let Me Put My Love Into You". Check it out below:

The band previously released the rare videos below, featuring performances of "What Do You Do For Money Honey" and "You Shook Me All Night Long", live from Nihon Seinenkan, Tokyo, 1981.

Back In Black, the band’s seventh studio album, was their first to feature vocalist Brian Johnson, following the death of Bon Scott. The album, produced by Robert John "Mutt" Lange, spawned the singles "You Shook Me All Night Long", "Hells Bells", "Back In Black", and "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution".