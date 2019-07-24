AC/DC Unleash Vintage 1979 Dutch TV Performance Video For "The Jack"

As promised, AC/DC have released another video from their performance on July 13, 1979, on the Dutch TV show Countdown. Watch the band perform "The Jack", from their 1975 Australia-only sophomore album T.N.T., below. "The Jack" was later featured on AC/DC's internationally released album, High Voltage (1976).

Last week, AC/DC released a performance video for "Highway To Hell" from the Countdown program (watch below). These clips were previously released on the group’s 2007 Plug Me In DVD box set, but it’s their first time appearing online.

Another video from the show, "Whole Lotta Rosie", will be released on July 31.

AC/DC are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their sixth studio album, Highway To Hell, released on July 27, 1979. It was the last album featuring lead singer Bon Scott, who died early the following year.

In related news, Noise11 are reporting that a first official release of a live version of the title track, "Highway To Hell", is on the way. Stay tuned for further details.