AC/DC Update: Engineer MIKE FRASER Spotted With BRIAN JOHNSON And PHIL RUDD At Vancouver Studio; Photo

Ear Of Newt has posted a new photo shot by AC/DC fans Glenn Slavens and Crystal Lambert, this time showing engineer Mike Fraser - who mixed and engineered the band's last three albums (Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock Or Bust) - with Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd outside Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver, furthering rumours that the band are indeed working on new music.

AC/DC in Vancouver: Mike Fraser spotted with Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd, maybe calling Cliff Williams on his phone? https://t.co/OYquDvgitg — Andrew Kahofer (@Mustangguy68) August 15, 2018



Earlier this month, a photograph of singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd surfaced, followed by a shot of Angus Young and nephew Stevie, all taken outside the very studio that the above mentioned albums were recorded. What the guys are up to now remains a mystery, but it appears new AC/DC material, with Brian Johnson back on the mic, is a distinct possibility. Stay tuned for more info as it surfaces.