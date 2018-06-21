AC/DC - Vinylize Sunglasses Crafted From AC/DC LPs Available Now

A new way to get Back In Black! These vinyl frames are made from the album itself. Available in three styles and up to four sizes - a unique spin for AC/DC fans. Priced at $520 a pair, the Bone Vinyl, Hell Vinyl, and Noise Vinyl sunglassses can be ordered now at this location.

Bone Vinyl:

Classic in styling, this round frame with a flat top is made from a 12" pressing of Back In Black. You will literally be rocking "Givin' The Dog A Bone" all day long. The subdued chrome AC/DC lightning bolt is inlayed in the sculpted temple. The temple inside is heat stamped with the AC/DC logo guaranteeing authenticity. This frames color ways mirrors the design of Back In Black's album color scheme. 100% European made. Ships with premium quality polarized UV400 Italian lenses with back Anti reflective coating. Case, wiping cloth, tag, guarantee card and box inlcuded. Available in three sizes.

Hell Vinyl:



Classic in styling, this square frame with a dropped bridge is made from a 12" pressing of Back In Black. The subdued chrome AC/DC lightning bolt is inlayed in the sculpted temple. The temple inside is heat stamped with the AC/DC logo guaranteeing authenticity. This frames color ways mirrors the design of Back In Black's album color scheme. 100% European made. Ships with premium quality polarized UV400 Italian lenses with back Anti reflective coating. Case, wiping cloth, tag, guarantee card and box inlcuded. Available in three sizes.

Noise Vinyl:



This wayfarer frame is made from a 12" pressing of Back In Black. You will literally be rocking "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution" all day long. The subdued chrome AC/DC lightning bolt is inlayed in the sculpted temple. The temple inside is heat stamped with the AC/DC logo guaranteeing authenticity. This frames color ways mirrors the design of Back in Black's album color scheme. 100% European made. Ships with premium quality polarized UV400 Italian lenses with back Anti reflective coating. Case, wiping cloth, tag, guarantee card and box included. Available in four sizes.