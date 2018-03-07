AC/DC Vocalist BRIAN JOHNSON Performs With MICK FLEETWOOD In Hawaii; Video

On March 4th, former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson hit the stage with rock legend Mick Fleetwood and his band at the Fleetwood Mac star's restaurant, Fleetwood's On Front Street, in Maui, Hawaii.

In the footage below, Brian performs the R&B standard "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66", written in 1946 by American songwriter Bobby Troup.

In 2016, Johnson was forced to step down as AC/DC’s frontman after doctors told him to quit or go deaf. Speaking with The Sunday Times, Brian recently revealed: “On stage it was getting harder and harder to hear the guitars, even hear the keys, and I was basically going on muscle memory. And I’m not the kind of guy who likes to cheat. The way I look at it, I had a great run.”