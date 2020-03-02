AC/DC - West Australians Salute Late Frontman BON SCOTT On Perth's Canning Highway; Video, Photos

Yesterday, Sunday, March 1, more than 150,000 West Australian rock fans hauled their mullets, black T-shirts and denim along their very own Highway To Hell, as a 10km stretch of Perth's Canning Highway was closed for a massive tribute to legendary AC/DC frontman, Bon Scott.

According to The West Australian, forty years to the day since the ashes of legendary frontman Bon Scott were laid to rest just up the road at Fremantle Cemetery, Canning Highway was blocked off, then rocked out to honour one of the most spirited rockers of all time.

Thousands of people descended on to the tarmac between the Raffles Hotel and the Fremantle traffic bridge, claiming the road in honour of the band’s 1979 classic hit, "Highway To Hell". The song was inspired by the band’s gruelling gig schedule. The pubs they played regularly included two on the Canning Highway - the Raffles and the Leopold Hotel.

Hours before the trucks rolled in carrying bands playing AC/DC covers, hardcore rock fans had donned their black, let down their long hair and thrown out hundreds of rock hand signs.

“The music, the stage presence, they’ve got it all. I can connect to a lot of what they’re saying,” rock lover Wade Robson said while walking along the Canning Bridge.

Self-confessed Bon Scott fanatic Peter Gould travelled all the way from Sydney. “I try to go to a tribute band every week if I can,” he said. “I’m a really big Bon Scott fan - I’ve got Bon Scott painted on the hood of my car and I’ve got Bon Scott number plates. Everything about Bon Scott I love.”

Read more and see photos from the event at The West Australian.

Watch a Nine News Perth video report below:

More video from the event follows: