ACCEPT And DORO Confirmed For Bang Your Head Festival 2018

It's been two decades since organizer Horst Franz decided to move the multiple day extravaganza to the Messe in Balingen, Germany. 2018 will celebrate that decision, with headlining performances by Anthrax, Powerwolf and Overkill, as well as a host of current and established acts. They have just added a pair of German favorites to the Balingen stage. Accept and Doro will play alongside already announced heavyweights like Annihilator, Loudness and dozens more. Rumored to be the last three-day concert, before reverting back to the original two-day format, this might be the year to attend. The event takes place July 12-14, with an indoor, club show warm-up on the 11th.

BraveWords plans to attend, for the 18th consecutive year! The line-up is not finalized, with bands being added regularly. More information is available at Bang-your-head.de.