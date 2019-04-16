ACCEPT Announce New Bassist MARTIN MOTNIK

German heavy metal legends Accept have announced the addition of Martin Motnik on bass and Ava-Rebekah Rahman on violin as the band prepares to launch the Symphonic Terror tour on April 20th in Wuppertal, Germany.

Born in Ludwigshafen, Germany, Motnik has been playing music since he was seven years old and has been a member of several bands, both in Germany and the United States. He was asked by Uli Jon Roth to join him for his 2008 U.S. tour and again in 2009 and 2012. In addition to his musical talent, Motnik also has a Master's Degree in business from the University of Mannheim.

"We were overwhelmed and honored by the musicians who auditioned for the open position," said Accept guitarist Wolf Hoffmann. "The level of talent we saw was unprecedented, and we believe Martin Motnik is a perfect fit as he’ll be joining us for the Symphonic Terror tour and upcoming Accept shows."

Also joining the Symphonic Terror tour is Ava-Rebekah Rahman, a descendant of Bengali Royalty and a highly esteemed violinist. Born and raised in England, Rahman is a renowned solo violinist, poet and music educator. She made her solo concert debut at the age of ten at the National Orchestra and has had an illustrious career ever since, having played internationally with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Prague Philharmonic and many more.

"For the orchestra shows, we decided to pair an electric guitar with a violin, making for an interesting duet, and Ava-Rebekah Rahman takes it to a whole other level," said Hoffmann. "The show is still very METAL, but with a classical touch."

See the new Accept lineup at the following dates:

April

20 – Wuppertal, Germany – Stadthalle Wuppertal

21 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

22 – Hamburg, Germany – Mehr! Theater am Grobmarkt

23 – Furth, Germany – Stadthalle

25 – Kiev, Ukraine – National Palace of Arts

27 – St. Petersburg, Russia – DK Lensoveta

28 – Moscow, Russia – Crocus City Hall

May

18 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria – Ancient Theatre

19 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria – Ancient Theatre

25 – Saarbrucken, Germany – Congresshalle

27 – Munich, Germany – Circus Krone