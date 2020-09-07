ACCEPT Announces New Partnership With Continental Concerts & Management

German heavy metal legends Accept have announced a new partnership with Continental Concerts & Management.

Antje Lange - who has been successfully working in the music industry for decades - takes over the management of Accept and thus relieves the long-time exceptional manager Gaby Hoffmann.

For many years, Gerald Wilkes, Continental Concerts, has been responsible for booking Accept.

Lange: "I feel very honored that a band like Accept has placed their trust in me as manager. Accept are currently working in the studio and I am very happy about this new challenge. I hope to add more building blocks to the impressive career of the band.”

Gaby Hoffmann: "A long friendship with Continental Concerts turned into an even longer and closer business relationship which became the most successful years of Accept. In my career of well over 50 years I have put all my eggs in one basket: Hard work and firm friendships!

“Continental Concerts have become my family and - the best home for Accept! I pass the torch to Continental's Antje Lange and couldn't have a better team that enjoys my complete trust for the career of Accept.”

Accept now have 500,000 followers on streaming service, Spotify. A message from the band follows:

"We just noticed that we're having 500,000 followers on our Spotify profile, which is mind-blowing!! Be part of the half a million and follow us here, in order to be first to hear our upcoming new songs very soon."

A video message from Wolf Hoffmann can be seen below: