ACCEPT - "Fast As A Shark" From Restless And Live DVD Posted

On January 13th, German metal legends Accept will finally deliver their new live package, Restless And Live. This set will not only include the entire show that Accept played at Bang Your Head!!! Festival 2015 on Blu-ray/DVD, but also two live CDs with different recordings from their most recent European tour. Check out a live clip from the DVD featuring the band's classic "Fast As A Shark".

Restless And Live will be available in the following formats:

- Blu-ray+2CD-DIGI (Live @ Bang Your Head!!! 2015)

- DVD+2CD-DIGI (Live @ Bang Your Head!!! 2015)

- 2CD-DIGI (Blind Rage - Live In Europe 2015)

- Earbook (Blu-ray + DVD + 2CD, 36 pages)

- 4LP Box (Blind Rage - Live In Europe 2015; black sleeved + poster + 12″ photo card)

- 4LP Box (Blind Rage - Live In Europe 2015; red / white sleeved + poster + 12″ photo card)

- Deluxe Earbook (+ lanyard)

Pre-order Restless And Live now. Order digitally via iTunes or Amazon (widget below) and receive “Restless And Wild [Live]” and “Stampede [Live]” instantly.

Restless And Live tracklisting:

Blu-ray / DVD:

“Stampede”

“Stalingrad”

“London Leatherboys”

“Restless And Wild”

“Dying Breed”

“Final Journey”

“Shadow Soldiers”

“Losers And Winners”

“200 Years”

“Midnight Mover”

“No Shelter”

“Princess Of The Dawn”

“Dark Side Of My Heart”

“Pandemic”

“Fast As A Shark”

“Metal Heart”

“Teutonic Terror”

“Balls To The Wall”

CD1:

“Stampede”

“Stalingrad”

“Hellfire”

“London Leatherboys”

“Living For Tonite”

“200 Years”

“Demon’s Night”

“Dying Breed”

“Final Journey”

“From The Ashes We Rise”

“Losers And Winners”

“No Shelter”

“Shadow Soldiers”

“Midnight Mover”

CD2:

“Starlight”

“Restless And Wild”

“Son Of A Bitch”

“Pandemic”

“Dark Side Of My Heart”

“The Curse”

“Flash Rockin’ Man”

“Bulletproof”

“Fall Of The Empire”

“Fast As A Shark”

“Metal Heart”

“Teutonic Terror”

“Balls To The Wall”

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3: