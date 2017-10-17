ACCEPT Frontman MARK TORNILLO - "The Fact That I Was An Accept Fan Had A Lot To Do With Me Taking This Job"

The player below features Corrine Brislin from HCR interviewing Accept frontman Mark Tornillo about the band's latest release, The Rise Of Chaos. Tornillo also discusses the band's longevity and supporting AC/DC.

Tornillo: "The fact that I was an Accept fan had a lot to do with me taking this job because I was familiar with their catalogue. I thought to myself 'You're singing these songs every night.' Okay, that's not such a bad thing! That's pretty good. It could be a lot worse. You could join a different band and go 'Oh really. I have to sing this tonight?'"

Accept released their brand-new studio album, The Rise Of Chaos, on August 4th and celebrated in with an impressive show at Wacken Open Air in front of 85,000+ fans on the evening before the release. The next city in line to be presented the new album is Los Angeles. On Thursday, September 7th, Accept will return to the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills for an epic night of heavy metal.

Wolf Hoffmann comments, "We reached another mile stone with The Rise Of Chaos and want to thank everybody who made this possible. We want to rock the stages again and can’t wait to see you again - where ever you are! Until soon!"

