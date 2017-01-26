ACCEPT Hit The Charts With Restless And Live Release Including #1 Spots In Germany And Sweden; “Shadow Soldiers” Video Posted

On January 13th, German metal legends Accept finally delivered their new live package, Restless And Live. This set not only includes the entire show that Accept played at Bang Your Head!!! Festival 2015 on Blu-ray/DVD, but also two live CDs with different recordings from their most recent European tour. The video for “Shadow Soldiers” can now be seen below.

With this package, the band enter the charts worldwide These are the current chart entries:

#1 - Germany (DVD Charts)

#1 - Sweden (DVD Charts)

#5 - Switzerland (DVD Charts)

#5 - Austria (DVD Charts)

#9 - Germany

#10 - US (Hard Music)

#13 - UK (Rock Charts)

#18 - Holland (DVD Charts)

#30 - US (Top Rock)

#42 - Finland

#73 - France

#81 - Switzerland

#93 - Belgium

#117 - US (Top Current Albums)

Restless And Live is available in the following formats:

- Blu-ray+2CD-DIGI (Live @ Bang Your Head!!! 2015)

- DVD+2CD-DIGI (Live @ Bang Your Head!!! 2015)

- 2CD-DIGI (Blind Rage - Live In Europe 2015)

- Earbook (Blu-ray + DVD + 2CD, 36 pages)

- 4LP Box (Blind Rage - Live In Europe 2015; black sleeved + poster + 12″ photo card)

- 4LP Box (Blind Rage - Live In Europe 2015; red / white sleeved + poster + 12″ photo card)

- Deluxe Earbook (+ lanyard)

Order Restless And Live now.

Restless And Live tracklisting:

Blu-ray / DVD:

“Stampede”

“Stalingrad”

“London Leatherboys”

“Restless And Wild”

“Dying Breed”

“Final Journey”

“Shadow Soldiers”

“Losers And Winners”

“200 Years”

“Midnight Mover”

“No Shelter”

“Princess Of The Dawn”

“Dark Side Of My Heart”

“Pandemic”

“Fast As A Shark”

“Metal Heart”

“Teutonic Terror”

“Balls To The Wall”

CD1:

“Stampede”

“Stalingrad”

“Hellfire”

“London Leatherboys”

“Living For Tonite”

“200 Years”

“Demon’s Night”

“Dying Breed”

“Final Journey”

“From The Ashes We Rise”

“Losers And Winners”

“No Shelter”

“Shadow Soldiers”

“Midnight Mover”

CD2:

“Starlight”

“Restless And Wild”

“Son Of A Bitch”

“Pandemic”

“Dark Side Of My Heart”

“The Curse”

“Flash Rockin’ Man”

“Bulletproof”

“Fall Of The Empire”

“Fast As A Shark”

“Metal Heart”

“Teutonic Terror”

“Balls To The Wall”

“Shadow Soldiers”:

"Fast As A Shark”:

(Photo - Daniela Adelfinger)