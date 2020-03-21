ACCEPT-ing A New Reality - DAVID REECE Reports From Public Lock Down In Italy

Former Accept singer David Reece has been thrown deep into the coronavirus pandemic, being based in Italy now with his new wife. Outside of China, Italy is the most affected country dealing with the virus. According to CNN, the number of coronavirus cases in Italy has reached 47,021. So far, 4,032 people in Italy have died from the disease, 5,129 have recovered. But keep in mind, Italy has the oldest population in Europe, with about 23% of residents 65 or older, according to The New York Times.

“Where should I start...” Reece tells BraveWords about the emergency situation he’s in the middle of. “Well, we are on public lock down until April 3rd, which means no outings unless totally necessary like buying food or medicines. We're also now mandated to print a form each time we go out of our homes and present - if asked - to police about our reasons for being in the public. Never in my life have I experienced anything like this. Another strange experience is when buying groceries here we are allowed only four persons each time to enter the store. People are acting civilized, unlike some of what I've seen around the world, so we are grateful for this. Also my family are are healthy at the moment and I'm very grateful for this also. Unfortunately, like so many other tours, mine was canceled for March and April and I'm currently working on rescheduling each lost date. During this down time of quarantine, I've had lots to write about for my next record, so Andy Susemihl and I have started throwing ideas around together and we're pretty stoked at what's coming out so far. I'm closing I wish you all around the world good health, patience, and take this opportunity to realize that we're a community in music not some competition where one out does the other! Also I wish to thank everyone of you for your amazing positive response to my new album Cacophony Of Souls. It's helped me to push forward.”









