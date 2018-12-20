ACCEPT Launch Video Trailer For Symphonic Terror Tour 2019

A video trailer for Accept And The Orchestra Of Death's Symphonic Terror Tour 2019 can be seen below. The trek kicks off on April 20th at Stadthalle in Wuppertal, Germany.

Wolf Hoffmann is already filled with anticipation: "Those who couldn’t be there at Wacken have never seen Accept like this. But it’s definitely worth it! On our last tour, I personally missed the orchestra in some songs. What I can already say is this: There will be some visual and musical surprises on the Symphonic Terror Tour, that you wouldn’t exactly expect from Accept. 2019 will be exciting!“

Accept released their new masterpiece, Symphonic Terror - Live At Wacken 2017, via Nuclear Blast on November 23rd. The live album debuted at #16 on Billboards Classical Chart.

"Our performance in front of 80,000 crazy metal fans at Wacken in 2017 was the highlight of my career," states guitarist and mastermind Wolf Hoffmann. "I have to thank my fellow musicians, who supported and shared the adventure with me, Nuclear Blast the # 1 metal label - who made it happen, always having first class products available and of course, OUR FANS! Thank you all for your support and recognition! We are happy to announce that we will bring the Symphonic Terror to selected venues in Europe (including Russia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Japan etc) in 2019. See you on the road!"



