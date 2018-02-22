ACCEPT Live At Wacken Open Air 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Three Songs Streaming

Accept played a very special set with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra at Germany's Wacken Open Air 2017, which consisted of three chapters:

1. The new album The Rise of Chaos, released one day after the show

2. Wolf Hoffmann's first solo album

3. Accept classics

Find professionally filmed video for one song from each chapter below, including "Die By The Sword", "Symphony No. 40", and "Balls To The Wall".

Find Accept's complete tour itinerary at this location.