ACCEPT - New Single "Life's A Bitch" Streaming

Accept has released a special 7" vinyl single today (April 19th) featuring a brand new studio track titled "Life's A Bitch", as well as "Restless And Wild" (Live at Wacken 2017). Check it out below.

Guitarist Wolf Hoffmann comments, "We love the title of the single…WHO does not agree to THAT: 'LIFE’S A BITCH'? It is universal, even if the stories are different. EVERYBODY KNOWS WHAT THAT MEANS!"

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Life's A Bitch"

Side B:

"Restless And Wild" (Live At Wacken 2017)

Accept have announced the addition of Martin Motnik on bass and Rebekah Rahman on violin as the band prepares to launch the Symhonic Terror Tour on April 20 in Wuppertal, Germany.

Born in Ludwigshafen, Germany, Motnik has been playing music since he was seven years old and has been a member of several bands both in Germany and the United States. He was asked by Uli Jon Roth to join him for his 2008 US tour and again in 2009 and 2012. in addition to his musical talent, Motnik also has a Master's Degree in Business from the University of Mannheim.

"We are overwhelmed and honored by the musicians who auditioned for the open position. The level of talent we saw was unprecedented, and we believe Martin Motnik is a perfect fit as he'll be joining us for the Symphonic Terror Tour and upcoming Accept shows", said Wolf Hoffmann, founding member of the band.

Also joining the Symphonic Terror Tour is Ava-Rebekah Rahman, a descendant of Bengali Royalty and highly esteemed violinist. Born and raised in England, Rahman is a renowned solo violinist, poet and music educator. She made her solo concert debut at the age of ten at the National Orchestra and has had an ilustrious career ever since, having played internationally with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Prague Philharmonic and many more.

"For the orchestra shows, we decided to pair an electric guitar with a violin, making for an interesting duet, and Ava-Rebekah Rahman takes it to a whole other level. The show is still very metal, but with a classical touch," comments Hoffmann.



April

20 - Wuppertal, Germany - Stadthalle Wuppertal

21 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater am Grobmarkt

23 - Furth, Germany - Stadthalle

25 - Kiev, Ukraine - National Palace of Arts

27 - St. Petersburg, Russia - DK Lensoveta

28 - Moscow, Russia - Crocus City Hall

May

15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Kongresové Centrum

18 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Ancient Theatre

19 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Ancient Theatre

25 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Congresshalle

27 - Munich, Germany - Circus Krone

June

26 - Oslo, Norway - Kork at the Opera House

Get your tickets for the Symphonic Terror Tour here.