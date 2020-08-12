ACCEPT Singer MARK TORNILLO's 26-Year Old Son MICHAEL TYLER TORNILLO Passes Away

Accept have announced the death of frontman Mark Tornillo's son, Michael Tyler Tornillo. Michael passed away on Sunday, August 9 at 26 years of age.

Accepts message states: "In Loving Memory of Michael Tyler Tornillo

"It is with great sadness that we join Cheri and Mark Tornillo as they mourn the loss of their beloved son, Michael Tyler Tornillo, who passed away on Sunday, August 9th. Their grief is unimaginable and we ask everyone to kindly respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. We appreciate your love and support for Cheri, Mark, their daughter Nicole and her husband Matt and baby Nate. May they find peace and comfort in the days to come!"

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Mark and his family. RIP, Michael.

