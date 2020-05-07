ACCEPT Vocalist MARK TORNILLO - "There's Talks Of Us Dropping A Single This Summer"

Accept is in the midst of working on their as yet untitled 16th studio album. Vocalist Mark Tornillo was recently interviewed by Justin Smulison for the Rock On The Rise podcast; an excerpt has been transcribed as follows, the complete audio can be heard below.

"When this (COVID-19 pandemic) first started, I had been back and forth to Nashville a few times — or a couple of times, anyway — working with Wolf (Hoffmann, guitarist)," says Tornillo. "And when they found out that the Judas Priest tour was getting cancelled also, Andy (Sneap, producer and Priest guitarist) had some free time, so Andy went to Nashville. So I went back, and we damn near recorded the whole new album."

"We're nine songs in," continues Mark. "They're not all complete… We've written, I would say, somewhere around 15 or 16 songs, so that's what we actually got to record. There are some rhythm tracks done on some of the other ones, but I didn't get to sing them. And some things, I think, might actually be complete, which Andy may be mixing at this moment. But there's talks of us dropping a single this summer and hopefully getting this thing out by Christmas, if possible. We'll see how that plays out."

Quite notably, Tornillo also added, "There's gonna be some different kind of things on this one — heavy and dark."