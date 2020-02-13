Acclaimed Rock Photographer ROSS HALFIN To Appear At The Photography Show In Birmingham

According to Classic Rock, acclaimed rock photographer Ross Halfin has been confirmed for The Photography Show later this year. The event will take place in the UK at Birmingham’s NEC on March 14th - 17th. Halfin will join music photography archivist Dave Brolan on the Super Stage on the 16th, where he’ll chat about his enormous catalogue of work from over the last 40 years.

Halfin's catalogue of work is a who's who of the rock and metal scene, having worked with KISS, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Rush and Alice Cooper to name a few.

