ACCURSED SPAWN Release “The Virulent Host” Video

Founded in Ottawa in 2010 with a singular purpose to transform raw aggression into music, Accursed Spawn mixes influences from old and new forms of extreme metal, resulting to date in a renowned energetic live show, and a handful of recorded songs.

Set to unleash their debut infection The Virulent Host on March 22nd, 2019, via PRC Music, the band is spreading their virus of extreme metal with the new music video for the album's title track.

"‘The Virulent Host’ grapples with a hypothetical human extinction, told from the perspective of the last person on earth. It is one of our favorite songs on the album and always gets people moving in the pit. Joe and James from Dark Moon Productions did a fantastic job with the video, and Capital Rehearsal Studios was gracious enough to let us take up not one, but both sides of the building." - Adam Pell (vocals/guitar).

"'The Virulent Host represents a huge step up in all ways for Accursed Spawn: the production is exceptional (thanks to Christian Donaldson and The Grid), the hooks are quite memorable, the string work is phenomenal (between the blistering solos and fretless bass, there’s quite a lot in there for string players), and the delivery is both consistent but also fresh. It’s our first ever “full length” record and fans that have been with the band since our inception should be quite pleased with the delivery. We’ve road-tested most of the songs at this point, and the mosh pits speak for themselves.” says drummer Jay Cross.

The Virulent Host is a fiery and passionate take on modern death metal, influenced by thrash and brutal death that stands head and shoulders above many of their contemporaries. The production quality truly stands among the titans of death metal, thanks to Chris Donaldson, guitarist for legendary death metal unit Cryptopsy applying his talents and experience to mix and master the album at The Grid Studios in Montreal, QC. Donaldson has previously worked on records for high profile names such as Cryptopsy, Beyond Creation, Despised Icon, The Agonist, Beneath The Massacre, and Neuraxis. The artwork was done by highly esteemed artist Remy Cooper of Headsplit Design (Origin, Beyond Creation, Psycroptic, Pig Destroyer, Whitechapel, Thy Art Is Murder, Cryptopsy, Suicide Silence, Arch Enemy).

Tracklisting:

“Bhopal ‘84”

“Bloodforged”

“Interrogated Bludgeonment”

“The Virulent Host”

“Cesium 137”

“The Ageless Curse”

“Shotgun Facelift”

“Mass Glossectomy”

“Dogmatic Affliction”

"The Virulent Host" video:

“Bhopal ‘84” lyric video: