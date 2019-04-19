ACCURSED SPAWN Reveal “Dogmatic Affliction” Guitar Playthrough Video

Ottawa's Accursed Spawn has unleashed a shredding guitar playthrough for their track "Dogmatic Affliction" in support of their debut infection The Virulent Host released this past March via PRC Music.

Guitarist Paul Kelly adds: "'Dogmatic Affliction' starts you off with a groovy kick mixed with some brutal riffs that progressively gets more frantic throughout the song. This one makes for a solid closing track to 'The Virulent Host' record...personally one of my favorites to rip through."

"'The Virulent Host represents a huge step up in all ways for Accursed Spawn: the production is exceptional (thanks to Christian Donaldson and The Grid), the hooks are quite memorable, the string work is phenomenal (between the blistering solos and fretless bass, there’s quite a lot in there for string players), and the delivery is both consistent but also fresh. It’s our first ever “full length” record and fans that have been with the band since our inception should be quite pleased with the delivery. We’ve road-tested most of the songs at this point, and the mosh pits speak for themselves.” says drummer Jay Cross.

The Virulent Host is a fiery and passionate take on modern death metal, influenced by thrash and brutal death that stands head and shoulders above many of their contemporaries. The production quality truly stands among the titans of death metal, thanks to Chris Donaldson, guitarist for legendary death metal unit Cryptopsy applying his talents and experience to mix and master the album at The Grid Studios in Montreal, QC. Donaldson has previously worked on records for high profile names such as Cryptopsy, Beyond Creation, Despised Icon, The Agonist, Beneath The Massacre, and Neuraxis. The artwork was done by highly esteemed artist Remy Cooper of Headsplit Design (Origin, Beyond Creation, Psycroptic, Pig Destroyer, Whitechapel, Thy Art Is Murder, Cryptopsy, Suicide Silence, Arch Enemy).

"The Virulent Host" video:

“Bhopal ‘84” lyric video: