ACCURSED SPAWN To Release The Virulent Host Debut In March

Founded in Ottawa in 2010 with a singular purpose to transform raw aggression into music, Accursed Spawn mixes influences from old and new forms of extreme metal, resulting to date in a renowned energetic live show, and a handful of recorded songs.

Signed to PRC Music, Accursed Spawn will be unleashing their debut full length The Virulent Host on March 22nd, 2019. With a unique sound and style that stands apart from the crowd, the full length is the next step in the band's evolution of musical expression to follow a mix of demos and EPs since 2010.

"'he Virulent Host represents a huge step up in all ways for Accursed Spawn: the production is exceptional (thanks to Christian Donaldson and The Grid), the hooks are quite memorable, the string work is phenomenal (between the blistering solos and fretless bass, there’s quite a lot in there for string players), and the delivery is both consistent but also fresh. It’s our first ever “full length” record and fans that have been with the band since our inception should be quite pleased with the delivery. We’ve road-tested most of the songs at this point, and the mosh pits speak for themselves.” says drummer Jay Cross.

The Virulent Host is a fiery and passionate take on modern death metal, influenced by thrash and brutal death that stands head and shoulders above many of their contemporaries. The production quality truly stands among the titans of death metal, thanks to Chris Donaldson, guitarist for legendary death metal unit Cryptopsy applying his talents and experience to mix and master the album at The Grid Studios in Montreal, QC. Donaldson has previously worked on records for high profile names such as Cryptopsy, Beyond Creation, Despised Icon, The Agonist, Beneath The Massacre, and Neuraxis. The artwork was done by highly esteemed artist Remy Cooper of Headsplit Design (Origin, Beyond Creation, Psycroptic, Pig Destroyer, Whitechapel, Thy Art Is Murder, Cryptopsy, Suicide Silence, Arch Enemy).

First single “Bhopal ‘84” can be heard below.

Guitarist Adam Pell adds.

"We want to offer an intense, yet rewarding listening experience for both musicians and non-musicians alike. Fast, dextrous playing coupled with subtly melodic compositions that can be enjoyed by both the trained and untrained ear. Out first single ‘Bhopal '84’ will give a good deal of insight into what people can expect from this record: it kicks off with blistering guitar and drum work, jumps into a catchy verse, and presents a very slamming bridge near the end of the song, followed by tasty solo work. It has a nice ‘Suffocation meets Cryptopsy’ feel but is still uniquely Accursed Spawn."

Tracklisting:

“Bhopal ‘84”

“Bloodforged”

“Interrogated Bludgeonment”

“The Virulent Host”

“Cesium 137”

“The Ageless Curse”

“Shotgun Facelift”

“Mass Glossectomy”

“Dogmatic Affliction”

“Bhopal ‘84” lyric video: