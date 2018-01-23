ACCUSER Debut "Catacombs" Music Video

German thrash metal legends, Accuser, will release their new album, The Mastery, this Friday (January 26th) via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order the album here, and find a video for the track "Catacombs" below.

The band comments on the new video: "'Catacombs' describes the attempt to escape a psychological dead end. Imprinting, education and religion are the possible causes of this dark aberration, so the lyrics of this tune are quite gloomy and kinda fit into the present time where a lot of people have to deal with depression, fear or mental problems. Musically, 'Catacombs' is a classical Accuser thrash anthem with taughtly riffs, a chorus you can scream your lungs out to and some really intense solos."

Accuser has been in a constant songwriting mode all over the past year. Combined with the energy and spontaneity from several live shows, the songs came together very quickly. Together with long time producer Martin Buchwalter, they put together the record in the summer of 2017 at well known Gernhart Studio (Destruction, Tankard and many more).

For the band, The Mastery is some kind of missing link between the technical virtuosity of an album like Who Dominates Who and the more basic, heavy approach of Repent. The Mastery contains all of the elements that define the Accuser sound: heavy, chunky thrash riffs, aggressive vocals with a touch of melody - in addition to the high class guitar solos by youngster Dennis Rybakowski. When it comes to the lyrical side of their songs, Accuser still raises their voices to denounce social grievances.

Tracklisting:

"Mission: Missile"

"The Real World"

"Solace In Sorrow"

"Time For Silence"

"My Skin"

"Catacombs"

"Mourning"

"Ruthless"

"Into The Black"

"The Mastery"

"Time For Silence" lyric video:

"Mission: Missile" lyric video: