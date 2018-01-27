ACCUSER Streaming The Mastery Album In It's Entirety

German thrash metal legends, Accuser, have released their new album, The Mastery, via Metal Blade Records. Order the album here, and find a full album stream below.

Accuser has been in a constant songwriting mode all over the past year. Combined with the energy and spontaneity from several live shows, the songs came together very quickly. Together with long time producer Martin Buchwalter, they put together the record in the summer of 2017 at well known Gernhart Studio (Destruction, Tankard and many more).

For the band, The Mastery is some kind of missing link between the technical virtuosity of an album like Who Dominates Who and the more basic, heavy approach of Repent. The Mastery contains all of the elements that define the Accuser sound: heavy, chunky thrash riffs, aggressive vocals with a touch of melody - in addition to the high class guitar solos by youngster Dennis Rybakowski. When it comes to the lyrical side of their songs, Accuser still raises their voices to denounce social grievances.

Tracklisting:

"Mission: Missile"

"The Real World"

"Solace In Sorrow"

"Time For Silence"

"My Skin"

"Catacombs"

"Mourning"

"Ruthless"

"Into The Black"

"The Mastery"

Album stream:

"Catacombs" video:

"Time For Silence" lyric video:

"Mission: Missile" lyric video: