ACE FREHLEY, ACCEPT, HIGH ON FIRE And More Confirmed For Third Annual Foamhenge Festival

Tickets are on sale now for the third annual Foamhenge festival, taking place Sunday, November 10 at Karbach Brewing Co. in Houston, Texas.

The Eddie Trunk-hosted festival will include performances from Ace Frehley, Accept, High On Fire, Power Trip, Pat Travers Band, and Narcotic Wasteland.

A message from organizers: "In ancient times, hundreds of years before the dawn of history, lived a group of strange creatures... the Hopadillos. No one knows who they were or what they were doing, but their legacy remains, hewn into the living flow... of Foamhenge. Join us at Karbach Brewing on November 10th as we raise a glass and crank it up to eleven for the 3rd annual Foamhenge, hosted by Eddie Trunk!"

