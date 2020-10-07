ACE FREHLEY Announces 2020 Record Store Day Release, Shares “Space Truckin’” Director’s Cut Music Video

Founding KISS guitarist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame member, Ace Frehley, has announced the Space Truckin’ Picture Disc EP, a title exclusive to Record Store Day on November 27, in the form of a 12” vinyl picture disc for his single “Space Truckin’”.

The limited-edition vinyl release also features additional bonus tracks “Mission To Mars” and “The Return Of Space Bear”. To celebrate the announcement, Ace has shared an extended double music video for “Mission On Mars” and “Space Truckin’”. Watch the clip below.

“Space Truckin’” is originally taken from Ace Frehley’s newest album, Origins Vol. 2, out now via Entertainment One (eOne), which continues Frehley’s reflections on a lifetime in music and inspiration. No stranger to cover versions throughout his musical history - having recorded, rebranded and repossessed such notable nuggets as "New York Groove," "Do Ya" and "I Wanna Go Back" throughout his eight previous studio efforts - this new collection presents a thoughtful and exciting selection of songs that inspired and helped shape the legendary guitarist. That spirit of fun is carried through with exquisite execution, and guitar aficionados will enjoy Frehley's fresh interpretations of these classic songs.

Space Truckin’ Picture Disc EP tracklisting:

"Space Truckin’"

"Space Invader" (Radio Edit)

"Mission To Mars"

"Space Truckin’" (Radio Edit)

"The Return Of Space Bear"

"Space Truckin'" - The Director’s Cut:

(Photo - Jay Gilbert)