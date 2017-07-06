ACE FREHLEY Announces One-Off New York City Show

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will headline B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in New York, NY on September 16th. Tickets go on sale to the general public July 13th via Ticketmaster; this will be preceeded by an American Express presale on July 11th.

In other news, during an interview with 92 KQRS, KISS co-founder Gene Simmons revealed he has collaborated with Ace Frehley on two songs for the guitarist's next solo album.

Simmons: "Two days ago I was with Ace, who's not in the band — he used to be in the band three different times — and we wrote two songs. He asked me to write for his next solo record. So I went over to his place, way out in the desert some place, and we wrote two things."

Frehley recently guested on Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation and discussed writing those two songs with Gene Simmons for his next album, KISS reunion rumours, Peter Criss' last solo show, and the 40th anniversary of Love Gun.

Alice Cooper will tour Australia in October to mark the 40th anniversary of his first tour down under. Alice will be joined on the tour by special guest Ace Frehley, reports NEWS.com.au.

This will be Alice Cooper’s 13th Australian tour. He will play Perth Arena on October 17th, Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on October 19th, Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on October 20th, Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on October 21st, AIS Arena in Canberra on October 23rd, Newcastle Entertainment Centre on October 24th and Brisbane Convention Centre on October 25th. Tickets are on sale now.