ACE FREHLEY, BRUCE & BOB KULICK Confirmed For The KISS Kruise VIII

The KISS Kruise VIII will sail out of Miami, FL to Key West and Nassau, aboard the Norwegian Jade from October 31st to November 5th, 2018.

Of course, the current lineup of KISS - Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer - will be performing. The first additions to the boat have been announced, they are: original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, and former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick with his brother Bob Kulick.

Join the pre-sale for your chance to book before the event goes on sale to the public. Registering for the pre-sale is like virtually saying "I've got to be on this ship!" Those who register will be emailed an Earliest Booking Time by end of day on February 21st. Learn more about how booking times are determined.

Note that being a part of the pre-sale does not guarantee cabins will be left for purchase when it’s your time to book. Organizers hope to accommodate everyone that wants to join this experience. In the case of a sell out, a waiting list will be created for those still interested in booking upon any cabin cancellations.