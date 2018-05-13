ACE FREHLEY, BRUCE KULICK, ERIC SINGER And BOB KULICK Perform Live At Indianapolis KISS Expo 2018 20th Anniversary (Video)

The Indianapolis KISS Fan Expo celebrated it's 20th anniversary in a big way on May 12th and 13th. Special guests included Eric Singer, Ace Frehley, Bruce Kulick, Bob Kulick, Michael James Jackson, John Harte, Lydia Criss and Anton Fig and featured live performances both nights. Check out Frehley, Singer and Kulick brothers on stage below.

BackstageAxxess interviewed former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent on April 27th at the Hilton Hotel in Parsippany , NJ during the 2018 Chiller Expo. Vinnie talks about his return to the scene, his future plans, and more. Watch the video below.

Catch Vinnie Vincent in-person at Days Of The Dead in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel on Friday May 18th. Further details can be found at this location.