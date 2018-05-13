ACE FREHLEY - Complete Indianapolis KISS Expo 2018 Q&A Session Posted

The Indianapolis KISS Fan Expo celebrated it's 20th anniversary in a big way on May 12th and 13th. Special guests included Eric Singer, Ace Frehley, Bruce Kulick, Bob Kulick, Michael James Jackson, John Harte, Lydia Criss and Anton Fig and featured live performances both nights. The full Q&A session at the Expo with Frehley can be viewed below.

Check out Frehley's performance with Singer and Bruce Kulick on stage at the Expo below.

Frehley has released a brand new single, titled “Bronx Boy”. The single is the first track from an all-new, untitled full-length solo LP to be released this summer.

“Bronx Boy” is available on all digital music services starting today. Listen to the track below, and stay tuned for updates from Ace.