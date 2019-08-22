ACE FREHLEY - Fan-Filmed Video From Atlanta Show Posted

On August 16th, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley performed at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Rip It Out"

"Parasite"

"Hard Times"

"Watchin' You"

"I Wanna Go Back" (Eddie Money cover)

"Rocket Ride"

"Mission to Mars"

"Strange Ways"

"2000 Man" (The Rolling Stones cover)

"Rock Soldiers"

"New York Groove (Hello cover)

"Shock Me"

- guitar solo -

"Cold Gin"

Encore:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Deuce"

Tickets are on sale now for the third annual Foamhenge festival, taking place Sunday, November 10 at Karbach Brewing Co. in Houston, Texas, which will include performances from Ace Frehley, Accept, High On Fire, Power Trip, Pat Travers Band, and Narcotic Wasteland.

A message from organizers: "In ancient times, hundreds of years before the dawn of history, lived a group of strange creatures... the Hopadillos. No one knows who they were or what they were doing, but their legacy remains, hewn into the living flow... of Foamhenge. Join us at Karbach Brewing on November 10th as we raise a glass and crank it up to eleven for the 3rd annual Foamhenge, hosted by Eddie Trunk!"

Get tickets here.