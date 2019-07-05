ACE FREHLEY - Fan-Filmed Video From Huntington, NY Show Posted

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley performed at The Paramount in Huntington, NY on July 2nd. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Long Island’s News 12 caught up Frehley after his concert in Huntington, NY at The Paramount. Ace talked about returning to NY, a possible return to KISS, and his other passion, card tricks.

Frehley has released an official music video for the song "Mission To Mars". It is entirely animated by artist Christopher Fequiere, a first for Frehley. Chock full of KISS fandom easter eggs, this video is the second music video that we've seen from the Spaceman LP. "Mission to Mars" follows the release of "Rockin' With The Boys" that was released last year.

Ace Frehley released Spaceman last year via Entertainment One (eOne. It debuted at #5 Rock, #5 Vinyl and #9 on Billboard’s Current Album Sales Charts and has gone on to sell more than 10,000 pieces of vinyl alone.

Find his tour itinerary and ticket links here.