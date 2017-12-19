ACE FREHLEY - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Houston Show Available

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley performed at Scout Bar in Houston, TX on December 17th. Fan-filmed video of ther entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows.

"Rip It Out"

"Hard Times" (KISS)

"2000 Man" (The Rolling Stones)

"Snowblind"

"Love Gun" (KISS)

"Parasite" (KISS)

"Rock Soldiers"

- bass solo -

"Strange Ways" (KISS)

"New York Groove" (Hello)

"2 Young 2 Die"

"Shock Me" (KISS)

- Ace Frehley guitar solo -

"Cold Gin" (KISS)

Encore:

"Detroit Rock City" (KISS)

"Deuce" (KISS)

Speaking with Eddie Trunk on October 9th, Frehley once again addressed the subject of rejoining KISS given his recent collaborations with Gene Simmonsin the studio and on stage.

Frehley: "Paul and Gene haven't really talked to me about that, so until I get the phone call, as far as I'm concerned we're just having fun and reconnecting for old times' sake. And if that happens, it happens. If it doesn't, that's okay too. I have my own career at this juncture, and those guys… well, they're working with half a cover band, actually (laughs)."

Frehley has been recording a new album at his home studio in Rancho Santa Fe (San Diego), California, which he built last year.

“I had Gene Simmons over a few weeks ago working on two songs and that was a big treat, and it will be a bigger treat for the fans,” Ace tells Newcastle Herald.

When Chad Watson suggests that a reunion with KISS might be in the cards, Ace replies, “We’re all getting along great and whatever happens in the future happens.”

Ace joined Gene for a rare performance in support of victims of Hurricane Harvey at The Children Matter Benefit Concert on September 20th in St. Paul, Minnesota at CHS Field Stadium. Video of Simmons and Frehley performing, uploaded by Mike Brunn, can be seen below: