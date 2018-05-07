ACE FREHLEY - Fan-Filmed Video Of M3 Rock Festival 2018 Show Available

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley his the M3 Rock Festival stage this past weekeend in Columbia, Maryland, performing a set loaded with KISS classics. The setlist from his May 5th performance was as follows:

"Parasite"

"Rip It Out"

"Love Gun"

"Rock Soldiers"

"Strange Ways"

"New York Groove" (Hello cover)

"2 Young 2 Die"

"Shock Me"

"Cold Gin"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Deuce"

Frehley has released a brand new single, titled “Bronx Boy”. The single is the first track from an all-new, untitled full-length solo LP to be released this summer.

“Bronx Boy” is available on all digital music services starting today. Listen to the track below, and stay tuned for updates from Ace.