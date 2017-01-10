ACE FREHLEY Fans Flames In Regards To KISS Reunion Rumours - “2017 Seems Like A Ripe Year”; Video
January 10, 2017, an hour ago
Louder Noise caught up with original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, and his finance Rachel at the Revolver Music Awards in New York City on December 13th. Ace discusses his Origins Vol 1. album, plans for 2017, and that possible KISS reunion tour.
Asked if there are any updates on the KISS reunion rumours, Ace resonds: “I haven’t hear anything from Paul and Gene, you know, but if it’s going to happen, it should happen next year, I would assume. 2017 seems like a ripe year. We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Frehley recently updated his live itinerary for this year. Ace is headed to South America and Mexico for the first time since the KISS Psycho Circus World Tour in 1999. The complete tour routing is as listed:
January
19 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
20 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Ice House
21 - Tyler, TX - Click's
23 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom
26 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
27 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
29 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon
30 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
February
2 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
3 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre
4 - Jackson, CA - Jackson Rancheria Casino & Hotel
10 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
11 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune
28 - Rosario, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix
March
2 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix
3 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix
5 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Tom Brasil
11 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pabellón Cuervo, Palacio De Los Deportes