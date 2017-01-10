ACE FREHLEY Fans Flames In Regards To KISS Reunion Rumours - “2017 Seems Like A Ripe Year”; Video

Louder Noise caught up with original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, and his finance Rachel at the Revolver Music Awards in New York City on December 13th. Ace discusses his Origins Vol 1. album, plans for 2017, and that possible KISS reunion tour.

Asked if there are any updates on the KISS reunion rumours, Ace resonds: “I haven’t hear anything from Paul and Gene, you know, but if it’s going to happen, it should happen next year, I would assume. 2017 seems like a ripe year. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Frehley recently updated his live itinerary for this year. Ace is headed to South America and Mexico for the first time since the KISS Psycho Circus World Tour in 1999. The complete tour routing is as listed:

January

19 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

20 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Ice House

21 - Tyler, TX - Click's

23 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom

26 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

27 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

29 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon

30 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

February

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

3 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre

4 - Jackson, CA - Jackson Rancheria Casino & Hotel

10 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

11 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

28 - Rosario, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix

March

2 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix

3 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix

5 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Tom Brasil

11 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pabellón Cuervo, Palacio De Los Deportes