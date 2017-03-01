ACE FREHLEY, GOJIRA, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, ABBATH And More Added To Bill For KING DIAMOND-Headlined Psycho Las Vegas 2017

Psycho Las Vegas 2017 - set to take place from August 18th through August 20th with a pre-party August 17th at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada - confirms the full lineup of the annual gala.

The event includes exclusive 2017 US appearances by King Diamond performing the landmark Abigail release in its entirety, French progressive rock unit Magma, black metallers Abbath led by former Immortal guitarist/vocalist Abbath Doom Occulta, and cult stoner/desert rock unit Slo Burn fronted by Kyuss' John Garcia. Additionally, Mulatu Astatke, the father of Ethio-jazz, will be making his west of Chicago exclusive appearance while Manilla Road, who will be celebrating their 40th anniversary, will perform their classic Crystal Logic in its entirety as a worldwide exclusive for Psycho Las Vegas 2017 .

Various ticket options for Psycho Las Vegas 2017 are available at this location.

Lineup (alphabetical): Abbath, Ace Frehley, Black Anvil, Blood Ceremony, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Buzzov*en, Carcass, Celeste, Chelsea Wolfe, Cirith Ungol, Cloud Catcher, Code Orange, Conan, Corrosion Of Conformity, Cough, Cult Leader, Cult Of Luna With Julie Christmas, Diamondhead, Domkraft, Earthless, Elephant Tree (Aka Flights), Eternal Tapestry, Fister, Floorian, Gatecreeper, GEQ, Gojira, Gost, Graf Orlock, Heavy Temple, Hollow Leg, Inter Arma, Khemmis, King Diamond, Laura Pleasants & Special Guests, Magma, Manilla Road, Merlin, Minsk, Morne, Mothership, Mouth Of The Architect, Mulatu Astatke, Murder City Devils, Mustard Gas & Roses, Myrkr, Neurosis, North, Oathbreaker, Pelican, Pentagram, Psychic TV, The Rods, Ruby The Hatchet, Sasquatch, Saturndust (AKA Flights), Sleep, Slo Burn, Slomatics, Snail, Sons Of Otis, Sumac, Summoner, Swans, The Skull, Toke, Urchin, Usnea, Vhol, Weedeater, Windhand, Wizard Rifle, Wolves In The Throne Room, Yawning Man, Year Of The Cobra, Youngblood Supercult, Zeal & Ardor.