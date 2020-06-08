ACE FREHLEY - "I've Been Working On A New Studio Record For Next Year"

Original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, has revealed that he's working on a new album, with a 2021 release date expected.

Ace took to Facebook to share the news, stating: "Just want to say Hi to all my fans, since it’s been a while. Hope you’re all healthy, happy, and safe... I’ve been working on a new studio record for next year, since all my concerts have been postponed. Here’s a pic of Lara and I at a friends house yesterday, enjoying the beautiful Jersey weather. See you all soon!"

Ace Frehley's latest album, Spaceman, was released in October 2018 via eOne.

