ACE FREHLEY & LITA FORD Live At New Jersey KISS Expo 2018 - "Wild Thing" Performance Video Streaming

YouTube user "William J. Buggeln" has uploaded footage of Ace Frehley and Lita Ford performing together on December 8th at the New Jersey Kiss Expo 2018. Watch Ace and Lita run through The Troggs classic, "Wild Thing", below:

YouTube user "Chris Cook" has also posted video from the event, which includes footage of Ace performing with Angel's Punky Meadows and Frank Dimino, Vinny Appice, and Jean Beauvior.