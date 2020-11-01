ACE FREHLEY Looks Back On KISS' Unmasked Album - "Most Of The Songs That I Wrote In Those Days, I Played Bass On" (Video)

Founding KISS guitarist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame member, Ace Frehley, recently guested on The Disc Dive. In the installment below he talks about Love Gun, Alive II, Dynasty, Unmasked, and Music From The Elder.

On the Unmasked album, released in 1980:

"Most of the songs that I wrote in those days, I played bass on. In retrospect, I think Gene (Simmons) might have been hurt a little because a lot of times I wouldn't even ask him. I'd go, 'I'm playing bass on this song; I wrote the bass part, I wanna do it.' I never really gave him a chance to do his version of what the bass part should be. At that point I guess I was becoming a little pushy about the way I wanted my songs to sound. Be that as it may, it seemed to work at the time."

Origins Vol. 2 continues Frehley’s reflections on a lifetime in music and inspiration. No stranger to cover versions throughout his musical history - having recorded, rebranded, and repossessed such notable nuggets as "New York Groove", "Do Ya" and "I Wanna Go Back" throughout his eight previous studio efforts - this new collection presents a thoughtful and exciting selection of songs that inspired and helped shape the legendary guitarist. That spirit of fun is carried through with exquisite execution, and guitar aficionados will enjoy Frehley's fresh interpretations of these classic songs.

Origins Vol. 2 features some extraordinary guests, including Robin Zander of Cheap Trick on Humble Pie's "30 Days In The Hole," and former KISS comrade Bruce Kulick on Jimi Hendrix's "Manic Depression." Origins Vol. 1 alumnus John5 also returns, playing on Cream's "Politician," and The Beatles' "I'm Down." Finally, the exquisite Lita Ford returns on vocals, this time on The Rolling Stones' 1968 hit "Jumpin' Jack Flash".

Origins Vol. 2 is the follow-up to 2016’s Origins Vol. 1, which hit #23 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, and was his second highest-charting solo album and his 4th Top 40 album.

Origins Vol. 2 tracklisting:

"Good Times Bad Times" (Led Zeppelin)

"Never In My Life" (Mountain)

"Space Truckin'" (Deep Purple)

"I'm Down" (The Beatles)

"Jumpin' Jack Flash" (The Rolling Stones)

"Politician" (Cream)

"Lola" (The Kinks)

"30 Days In The Hole" (Humble Pie)

"Manic Depression" (The Jimi Hendrix Experience)

"Kicks" (Paul Revere & The Raiders)

"We Gotta Get Out Of This Place" (The Animals)

Bonus track:

"She" (KISS)

"I'm Down" visualizer:

"Space Truckin'" video: