ACE FREHLEY Manager / Co-Writer JOHN 'OSTRONOMY' OSTROSKY - "Ace Is Working On A Brand New Record!"; Video

Ace Frehley’s right-hand man John ‘Ostronomy’ Ostrosky provided an update on Ace (at the 5-minute mark) to Talking Rock's Emily Strigl during a recent chat at the Atlanta KISS Expo. Other topics discussed during the video are Talking Metal, Vinnie Vincent, Big John Harte and more.

Says John: "The biggest thing is, Ace is working on a brand new record. He's got two songs he wrote with Gene (Simmons), one of which I've heard part of - it sounds great. Hopefully Ace and I will write some new tunes for this record, at least one song I hope, and we'll see what happens."

Watch below: